Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer and Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination campaign, using vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the people of Pakistan.

The first phase of the campaign, 16 million doses of safe, effective Pfizer vaccines will be administered to the children aged 5-11.

The USAID is providing $20 million to operationalize this campaign. In Sindh, nearly 5 million doses will be provided to the children in eight districts, ensuring coverage of about 2.5 million children, according to communiqué issued here on Tuesday.

The Sindh government will implement this campaign at schools, madars, and informal education institutions and via mobile vaccination teams to reach street children.

Sindh Secretary of Health Zulfikar Shah, Director General of Health Services Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahoto and officials of Sindh Health Department were also present on the occasion.

Mr Schofer remarked, "I am thrilled to note that Sindh has fully vaccinated more than 95 percent of residents aged 12 years and older and is now moving to vaccinate children, who are 5-11 years old."