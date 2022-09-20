UrduPoint.com

Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Launched In Sindh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination drive launched in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Andrew Schofer and Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho launched a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination campaign, using vaccines donated by the U.S. government to the people of Pakistan.

The first phase of the campaign, 16 million doses of safe, effective Pfizer vaccines will be administered to the children aged 5-11.

The USAID is providing $20 million to operationalize this campaign. In Sindh, nearly 5 million doses will be provided to the children in eight districts, ensuring coverage of about 2.5 million children, according to communiqué issued here on Tuesday.

The Sindh government will implement this campaign at schools, madars, and informal education institutions and via mobile vaccination teams to reach street children.

Sindh Secretary of Health Zulfikar Shah, Director General of Health Services Dr. Muhammad Juman Bahoto and officials of Sindh Health Department were also present on the occasion.

Mr Schofer remarked, "I am thrilled to note that Sindh has fully vaccinated more than 95 percent of residents aged 12 years and older and is now moving to vaccinate children, who are 5-11 years old."

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Mobile Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

10 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

18 minutes ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

3 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.