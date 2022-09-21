UrduPoint.com

Pediatric Covid Vaccine: 248,343 Children Aged Between 5-11 Vaccinated In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Pediatric Covid vaccine: 248,343 children aged between 5-11 vaccinated in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 248,343 children between the age of five to eleven have been immunized with the anti-Covid shot during a week-long drive that started in the entire district on September 19.

Giving breakdown of three days related to number of vaccines inoculated in the city, District Health Coordinator Dr Waqar Ahmed apprised APP that 66,228 children had received the Pfizer Covid vaccine on the first day,117,625 on 2nd day, while 64,580 children were vaccinated on Wednesday (today).

He informed that schools and parents' refusal were still the major challenges in achieving the daily goal, adding the majority of private and a few public schools refused vaccination as parents did not give them the authorization to vaccinate their children.

Dr Waqar said there was a dire need to sensitize the parents/community over the safety and efficacy of the pediatric Covid vaccine through mass media coverage and awareness messages.

