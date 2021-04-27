Pediatrician Dr Israr dies in motorway accident

A pediatrician of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar died in a road accident in the vicinity of Nissata police station on Motorway on Tuesday

According to police, LRH pediatrician, Dr Muhammad Israr was on way to Peshawar from Mardan when his car skidded off the Motorway and fell into ditch near Nissata.

Locals and police shifted Dr Israr to DHQ Charsadda where doctors pronounced him dead. Dr Muhammad Israr was a resident of Nothia area in Peshawar.