PEDO Chief suspends two high officials over closure of power plant

Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Engineer Naeem Khan Wednesday ordered suspension of two high officials of 17 MW Ranoliya Power Plant over closure of the plant and sought inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Engineer Naeem Khan Wednesday ordered suspension of two high officials of 17 MW Ranoliya Power Plant over closure of the plant and sought inquiry against them.

A press release issued here said that Project Manager Ranoliya Power Plant in Kohistan Engineer Syed Nabi and Resident Engineer Saqib Mushtaq were involved in dereliction of operational duty which caused closure of 17 MW Ranoliya power plant and suspension of electricity to the area.

CEO Naeem Khan had ordered Senior Officer Chief Engineer Mohammad Irfan to conduct inquiry against the two officials and submit report within 15-day.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Federal and provincial governments imposed emergency in the country and ordered that all the power plants would remain operational to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

On April 2 Ranoliya Power plant broke down but the two officials showed lethargy in operational activities due to which power supply from the plant remained suspended to consumers.

PEDO CEO advised all field staff to keep all power plants across the province operational as per the directives of federal and provincial governments and warned strict legal action in case of showing lethargy in discharge of duty, the press release concluded.