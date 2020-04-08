UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEDO Chief Suspends Two High Officials Over Closure Of Power Plant

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:15 PM

PEDO Chief suspends two high officials over closure of power plant

Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Engineer Naeem Khan Wednesday ordered suspension of two high officials of 17 MW Ranoliya Power Plant over closure of the plant and sought inquiry against them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Engineer Naeem Khan Wednesday ordered suspension of two high officials of 17 MW Ranoliya Power Plant over closure of the plant and sought inquiry against them.

A press release issued here said that Project Manager Ranoliya Power Plant in Kohistan Engineer Syed Nabi and Resident Engineer Saqib Mushtaq were involved in dereliction of operational duty which caused closure of 17 MW Ranoliya power plant and suspension of electricity to the area.

CEO Naeem Khan had ordered Senior Officer Chief Engineer Mohammad Irfan to conduct inquiry against the two officials and submit report within 15-day.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the Federal and provincial governments imposed emergency in the country and ordered that all the power plants would remain operational to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

On April 2 Ranoliya Power plant broke down but the two officials showed lethargy in operational activities due to which power supply from the plant remained suspended to consumers.

PEDO CEO advised all field staff to keep all power plants across the province operational as per the directives of federal and provincial governments and warned strict legal action in case of showing lethargy in discharge of duty, the press release concluded.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Kohistan Mohammad Irfan April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

City Traffic Police Faisalabad challans 17,946 tra ..

24 seconds ago

16 outlaws held, cache of narcotics recovered

25 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange launches surveillance syst ..

27 seconds ago

Russia to Allocate $132 Mln for Extra Payments to ..

28 seconds ago

Serbian Neurosurgeon Hails Russia's Timely Disinfe ..

30 seconds ago

Operation against locust heading forward successfu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.