PEDO completes 54 micro hydropower houses in Chitral

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) in collaboration with Agha Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) has completed 54 micro hydropower houses (MHP) in different areas of Upper and Lower Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) in collaboration with Agha Khan Rural Support Program (AKRSP) has completed 54 micro hydropower houses (MHP) in different areas of Upper and Lower Chitral.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Energy and Power Taj Muhammad Rind said this while talking to APP after inaugurating 11 power plants of 6MW electricity at Garm Chashma, Bamburit on Tuesday. These include 200 KW Garamchishma power house, 75 KW hydropower plant Bor Bono, 100 KW Your Jog, 150 KW Bamburit power plant, 150 KW hydropower plant Rumbor etc.

PEDO Chief Executive Naeem Khan, Project Director Colonel Muhammad Shahid, AKRSP Regional Program Manager Zahoor Aman Shah were also present on the occasion.

Taj Muhammad Khan said that according to the survey, there was a capacity to generate 3000 MW of electricity by hydropower plants in Chitral on which the provincial government was working.

CEO Naeem Khan said that in Phase II, work would start on 672 micro hydro power houses in 21 districts of KP, adding that most of these power plants were built in Chitral because of having plentiful water resources.

Project Director Col. Muhammad Shahid said that 54 micro hydropower plants in Chitral were handed over to AKRSP which would generate 6MW of electricity at a cost of one billion rupees. Now, eleven of these power plants have now been completed which would generate 1.7 MW of electricity, he added.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada Kailash said that this would reduce the burden on forests and provide pollution free energy to the people of Chitral.

Social and political activist Abdul Latif said that if people in both the districts of Chitral use electric heaters day and night for cooking and heating purposes, it would need 54 MW of electricity. The series of hydropower plants that have been started will definitely stop the relentless deforestation and people would use electricity instead of wood, he added.

During the ceremony, Kailash women presented traditional robes, Chugha and Shamini and a hand-made colorful stripe to the guests.

The people of the area expressed pleasure over these power plants. The Provincial Minister also appreciated the services of AKRSP for their efforts in completing the project.