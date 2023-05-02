UrduPoint.com

PEDO Completes Overhauling Of Malakand-III Hydel Project

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has successfully completed the overhauling of Malakand-III Hydropower Project to make its power generation operation more effective

The overhauling has made the infrastructure of the project more efficient and increased the power generation on one hand and the income of the province on the other hand. Malakand-III Hydropower Project generates 81 megawatt cheap energy and was constructed by the PEDO.

In this connection, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan also visited the Mkd-III Power Complex on Tuesday and on the completion of the overhauling inaugurated the third unit of 27 MW.

He was briefed about the silting of stones and gravel coming with the water and informed that the three units of the 27 megawatts power plant were affected by the devastating floods in the Swat River in the last monsoon.

In a short period of 50 days, PEDO's team of experts and engineers has freshened up the fore-bay, pan stock, power channel and other parts of the power plant for power generation, which has improved the total output of the power plant by 81 MW.

In this regard, CEO Naeem Khan appreciated the excellent performance of Engr. Amin Khalil and all members of his team expressed that Malakand III power plant is a valuable asset of the province, which earns more than Rs.2 billion per annum for the province. He said that the power plant was established in 2008 and its overhauling has been carried out for the first time to improve its power generation.

