PEDO Ordinance 2020 published

The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization Ordinance, 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ord. No. XIV of 2020) assented to by the Governor of the KP has been published for general information, said a notification issued by Law Department here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization Ordinance, 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ord. No. XIV of 2020) assented to by the Governor of the KP has been published for general information, said a notification issued by Law Department here on Monday.