PEDO Seeks Power Supply Licence For 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakhunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has submitted an application to power regulator for grant of bulk electric power supply licence for its 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power plant located in District Swabi.
The Pehur Hydel Power Plant having 18 MW generation capacity has planned to supply electricity to the industrial consumers located at Gadoon Amazi Industrial Estate.
In its petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), PEDO stated that the electricity shall be dispersed to 132 kV Gadoon Grid station of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) through 132kV S/C transmission line.
The power would be supplied to five Bulk Power Consumers (BPC) including Cherat Cement Company Ltd, Premier Chipboard Ind. Ltd, AJ Textile Mills Ltd, Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd and Cherat Packing Ltd by wheeling through the network of PESCO.
It is pertinent to mention that the Applicant holds a generation license to establish the 18.00MW Hydel Power Plant. \395
Recent Stories
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali2 minutes ago
-
KP Text Board warns free delivery of books to be affected next year2 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment interlinks with access to sanitation, hygiene facilities: Romin ..2 minutes ago
-
CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death22 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to resolve citizens’ problem promptly22 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Mazhar Ali22 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Modern education essential to tackle challenges: Governor Kundi42 minutes ago
-
Gory tale of 2014-like sit-in not to be allowed to repeat at any cost: PM42 minutes ago