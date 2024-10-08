Open Menu

PEDO Seeks Power Supply Licence For 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Pakhunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has submitted an application to power regulator for grant of bulk electric power supply licence for its 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power plant located in District Swabi.

The Pehur Hydel Power Plant having 18 MW generation capacity has planned to supply electricity to the industrial consumers located at Gadoon Amazi Industrial Estate.

In its petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), PEDO stated that the electricity shall be dispersed to 132 kV Gadoon Grid station of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) through 132kV S/C transmission line.

The power would be supplied to five Bulk Power Consumers (BPC) including Cherat Cement Company Ltd, Premier Chipboard Ind. Ltd, AJ Textile Mills Ltd, Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd and Cherat Packing Ltd by wheeling through the network of PESCO.

It is pertinent to mention that the Applicant holds a generation license to establish the 18.00MW Hydel Power Plant. \395

