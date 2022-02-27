UrduPoint.com

PEDO Working On 2000MW Electricity Generation Projects

Published February 27, 2022

PEDO working on 2000MW electricity generation projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was rich in energy resources that could be utilized not only to generate cheap electricity but also to create new employment opportunities by further strengthening the economy of the province.

He said the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), a subsidiary of the Department of Energy and Power, is currently working on projects to generate about 2,000 MW of electricity in the province in collaboration with the government and the private sector.

All the workers including the officers of the organization should devote all their energies to make the organization more stable as timely completion of all the ongoing energy projects that is a big challenge.

He expressed these views while addressing the swearing in ceremony of newly elected cabinet of PEDO Officers Association at PEDO House Peshawar, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing the function, Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan has clearly warned the field officers that timely completion of ongoing energy projects is his top priority and they are always ready to solve the legitimate problems of PEDO employees. He stated that irresponsibility and sluggishness is no more bearable.

Earlier, the Secretary Power administered to the newly cabinet of PEDO Officers Association including Chairman Engr. Jawad Haider, President Aziz Ahmed, GS Fazal Rahim and other office bearers.

Later, honorary shields were distributed amongst senior retired officers GM Zahid Akhtar Sabri, Engr. Mohammad Shafi and Narinder Kumar as well as appreciation certificates were also given to other employees.

