PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has made significant increase in its revenue generation through hydro power projects during the last two years.

This was revealed during a progress review meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy & Power department with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair the other day, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

Advisor to Chief Minister Hamayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy, Chief Executive Officer (PEDO) and other attended the meeting.

During the fiscal year 2018-19, the organization generated a revenue of Rs.1571.14 million whereas during the last fiscal year, Rs.3458 million has been generated through different hydro power projects of the province.

Similarly, through the solar projects, a total of 44,21,663 KWh energy has been saved per year and thus saving an amount of Rs. 78.25 million per annum in the head of electricity bills.

The meeting was told that various hydro power projects had been completed during the last two years including 17 MW Ranolia Hydro Power project, 2.60 MW Machai HHP and 36.6 MW Dral Khwar Hydro Power Project Swat. The total cost of these three projects is Rs. 14 billion, and these projects will expectedly generate annual revenue of Rs. 2.0 billion for the province. Similarly, feasibility studies of 495 MW Kari-Hydro Power Project, Chitral and Gabral-Kalam Hydro Power project, Swat have also been completed.

It was informed on the occasion that in order to boost local industries and revive sick industrial units in the province, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has introduced wheeling Regime Model to ensure supply of cheap and uninterrupted electricity to industrial units which is the first ever setup in Pakistan.

Wheeling of electricity from Pehur Hydro Power Project to industrial units has already been started whereas power purchase agreements for 17 MW Ranolia, 36.

6 MW Dral Khwar have been signed with CCPA-G. Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission & Grid Company has been established and will be functional very soon.

This is the first ever Transmission & Grid Company that would have liberty of dispersal of power from power houses either to national grids or to industrial zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was further told that public private partnership model has been introduced for fast track implementation of hydro power projects under which work is in progress on 896 MW lower Supatgah hydro power project, 188 MW Naran Hydro Power Project and 96 MW Butta Kundi Hydro Power Project .

While briefing the Chief Minister about progress made so far on the solarization projects, it was told that solarization of Chief Minister Secretariat/House, Civil Secretariat, 100 villages of Central and Southern Districts, 300 mosques of newly merged areas, 100 villages of Northern Districts has been completed whereas additional 4,000 mosques of the province would also be solarized.

Similarly, Mini Grid Stations with generating capacity of 100 KW would be constructed in merged areas with an estimated cost of Rs. 869.0 million.

It was also told that more than 1000 direct jobs have been created through various projects of Energy sector during the last two years.

Expressing his satisfaction on the overall performance of Energy and Power department, the Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned for ensuring the completion of the ongoing projects with the stipulated time period and to ensure physical progress on the new developmental schemes as per the given timelines so that public could benefit those projects without any delay.

He said that provincial government was taking result oriented steps for the effective use of energy potentials of the province with the aim to overcome the energy crisis as well as create maximum employment opportunities for the people of the province.