PEECA, Nishtar Medical University Ink Agreement For Saving Energy

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and the Punjab Energy Deficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding in connection with government initiative to save energy here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ):The Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and the Punjab Energy Deficiency and Conservation Agency (PEECA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding in connection with government initiative to save energy here on Thursday.

A delegation of the PEECA called on NMU Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha in his office to sign the MoU.

Dr Pasha, Nishtar AMS (M&R), Dr Muzaffar Bokhari and PEECA team inked the agreement.

In the first phase, the NMU will switch over to LED lights replacing tube lights and bulbs to save energy followed by adoption of inventor technology from December this year.

In the second phase, electricity and air conditioning system will be replaced by solar energy.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government has initiated energy saving campaign from the NMU.

