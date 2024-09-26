PEEF expands scholarship program for talented youth in GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) has announced a significant expansion of its scholarship program for deserving students in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), increasing the number of scholarships to 120 for the upcoming academic year.

This initiative aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Dr khalid Maqbool Siddidiqi Chairman PEEF underscores PEEF's commitment to enhancing educational access in underserved regions of the country.

"The urgent need for educational support in Gilgit-Baltistan has been recognized by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, with a focus on empowering the province's talented youth, who possess immense potential but face considerable resource limitations," stated Mr. Mohi-ud-Din Wani, Federal Secretary of Education.

The Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training will offer these scholarships through PEEF in high-demanding fields, including Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Arts & Culture, Tourism & Hospitality, Gemstone & Jewellery Studies, Climate Change, and others.

By supporting these fields, the aim is to transform lives of Youth through skills education that meets the modern world’s employment demands and to enhance employability opportunities for the youth.

This expansion is not merely the provision of financial aid; it represents a strategic investment in the future of Gilgit-Baltistan’s youth, ensuring they gain access to opportunities that enhance their employability and socio-economic mobility.

"By increasing the number of scholarships available, we are paving the way for talented individuals to thrive and contribute meaningfully to their communities," stated Syeda Hajra Sohail, Chief Executive Officer of PEEF.

PEEF is working across Pakistan to identify and uplift underserved areas, providing quality education and fostering socio-economic advancement among vulnerable segments of society. Its mission is to contribute to poverty eradication and transform the lives of students and their communities through education and skill enhancement. Since its inception, over 14,000 scholarships have been awarded to students from underserved areas, with a commitment to increasing this number annually.

The impact of PEEF's scholarships extends beyond individual beneficiaries; graduates have become vital contributors to their families and communities, enhancing local economies and driving growth.

By prioritizing education and skill development, PEEF fosters hope and progress, demonstrating that investing in the future of youth serves as a powerful catalyst for change.