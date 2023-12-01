PEEF launches skill development program for students

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Punjab education Endowment Fund has launched a Soft Skills Development Program across Punjab to provide financial support to students and enhance their skills.

In this connection, Islamia University Bahawalpur has been chosen first and Punjab Education Endowment Fund has provided about Rs 56 million to about 600 students of Islamia University.

The aim of soft skills training is to expose the students to practical life skills along with academic summers.

Through this training, the participants are taught about important issues such as working as a team to achieve goals, facing challenges during work and motivating your team to achieve their goals by polishing their leadership skills.

This will not only create self-confidence among the students, but they will be able to better deal with the problems in their future. On this occasion, Dean Faculty of Biological and Chemical Sciences Prof.

Dr. Shazia Anjum said that the Punjab Education Endowment Fund is in poverty. There is a ray of hope for the talented students.

Appreciating the knowledge-friendly efforts of the Punjab Education Endowment Fund, the Vice Chancellor said that this two-day soft skills training will be very useful for the students. The students will be able to strengthen not only themselves but also their families economically. Apart from this, they will be able to play a key role in the economic and social development of the country.

Muhammad Usman islam, Officer of Punjab Education Endowment Fund, thanked Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and said that with their support, the successful organization of soft skills training was possible, and assured that the Punjab Education Endowment will continue to do so in the future. The fund will continue to offer its services for the better future of the students.