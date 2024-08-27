Open Menu

PEEF Scholarship Distribution Ceremony Held At KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:56 PM

PEEF Scholarship Distribution Ceremony held at KMU

The Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Scholarship Distribution Ceremony was held at Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Scholarship Distribution Ceremony was held at Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training in collaboration with the KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS), underscored the shared commitment to empower the youth through education and skill development.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from PEEF, KMU-INS Director Dr. Najma Naz, former director Dr. Sabiha Khanum, faculty members, coordinators from various institutions, and a large number of students.

A total of 128 deserving students, including those from Women University Swabi, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU, and its 45 affiliated colleges, were awarded PEEF scholarships.

Collectively, cheques amounting to Rs. 32.5 million were distributed, reflecting the federal government’s dedication to supporting higher education.

Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli Pro Vice Chancellor of KMU served as the chief guest.

In her address, she praised the PEEF initiative, noting its profound impact on the future of the students.

She congratulated the scholarship recipients, stating, “Your hard work and dedication have earned you this honour, and we are confident that this support will pave the way for your successful and bright future.”

Ms. Hajira Sohail, CEO of PEEF, also addressed the gathering, expressing her heartfelt congratulations to the scholarship recipients.

She emphasized that the scholarship not only aids in their academic pursuits but also enhance their confidence and self-reliance.

“We sincerely thank everyone who contributes to and supports this valuable initiative. Together, we are advancing education and creating bright opportunities for the next generation,” she added.

The event concluded with the screening of an inspiring documentary showcasing the outstanding achievements of past PEEF scholarship recipients, serving as a motivation for all in attendance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar AIDS Education Mardan Swabi Sabiha Khanum Women Khyber Medical University Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

4 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan