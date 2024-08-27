PEEF Scholarship Distribution Ceremony held at KMU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Scholarship Distribution Ceremony was held at Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) Scholarship Distribution Ceremony was held at Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The event, organized by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training in collaboration with the KMU Institute of Nursing Sciences (KMU-INS), underscored the shared commitment to empower the youth through education and skill development.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from PEEF, KMU-INS Director Dr. Najma Naz, former director Dr. Sabiha Khanum, faculty members, coordinators from various institutions, and a large number of students.

A total of 128 deserving students, including those from Women University Swabi, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KMU, and its 45 affiliated colleges, were awarded PEEF scholarships.

Collectively, cheques amounting to Rs. 32.5 million were distributed, reflecting the federal government’s dedication to supporting higher education.

Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli Pro Vice Chancellor of KMU served as the chief guest.

In her address, she praised the PEEF initiative, noting its profound impact on the future of the students.

She congratulated the scholarship recipients, stating, “Your hard work and dedication have earned you this honour, and we are confident that this support will pave the way for your successful and bright future.”

Ms. Hajira Sohail, CEO of PEEF, also addressed the gathering, expressing her heartfelt congratulations to the scholarship recipients.

She emphasized that the scholarship not only aids in their academic pursuits but also enhance their confidence and self-reliance.

“We sincerely thank everyone who contributes to and supports this valuable initiative. Together, we are advancing education and creating bright opportunities for the next generation,” she added.

The event concluded with the screening of an inspiring documentary showcasing the outstanding achievements of past PEEF scholarship recipients, serving as a motivation for all in attendance.