Peepal helps carbon dioxide fixation, cures diseases: Expert

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Peepal (Sacred Fig Tree) not only helps in Carbon Dioxide fixation, but also cures different diseases besides blood purification, said BZU senior faculty member of Forestry and Range Management Department, Dr Muhammad Zubair.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he informed that its fruit could be used for appetite improvement while its leaves could be used for animal fodder as well as curing skin issues (Eczema) and stomach pains.

He stated that seeds could be used for blood purification and its bark cured teeth and liver problems, adding that when branches of peepal tree touch the ground, these turn into a new plant.

The Buddhist and The Hindus considered it a "sacred tree" as they believe Buddha worshiped under it, Dr Zubar said and added that it has a bigger canopy than other trees of its fig family offering a wide shade to people.

Replying to a question, the Professor of Forestry maintained that it had low timber quality as compared to Shisham and Arjun, adding that it was mostly grown in rural areas of the country.

Botanical name of peepal is Ficus Religiosa and it belonged to the Moraceae family, he said and added that some of the commercially important trees in Multan are Shisham, kikar, Jaman, Mulberry, Shirin, Sukh Chain and Arjun etc.

/395\932