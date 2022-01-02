UrduPoint.com

Peepal Helps Carbon Dioxide Fixation, Cures Diseases: Expert

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Peepal helps carbon dioxide fixation, cures diseases: Expert

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Peepal (Sacred Fig Tree) not only helps in Carbon Dioxide fixation, but also cures different diseases besides blood purification, said BZU senior faculty member of Forestry and Range Management Department, Dr Muhammad Zubair.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, he informed that its fruit could be used for appetite improvement while its leaves could be used for animal fodder as well as curing skin issues (Eczema) and stomach pains.

He stated that seeds could be used for blood purification and its bark cured teeth and liver problems, adding that when branches of peepal tree touch the ground, these turn into a new plant.

The Buddhist and The Hindus considered it a "sacred tree" as they believe Buddha worshiped under it, Dr Zubar said and added that it has a bigger canopy than other trees of its fig family offering a wide shade to people.

Replying to a question, the Professor of Forestry maintained that it had low timber quality as compared to Shisham and Arjun, adding that it was mostly grown in rural areas of the country.

Botanical name of peepal is Ficus Religiosa and it belonged to the Moraceae family, he said and added that some of the commercially important trees in Multan are Shisham, kikar, Jaman, Mulberry, Shirin, Sukh Chain and Arjun etc.

/395\932

Related Topics

Multan Bahauddin Zakariya University Sunday Family Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

13 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

13 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.