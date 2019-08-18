UrduPoint.com
Peer Arrested For Torturing Youth To Death: Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 10:20 PM

Peer arrested for torturing youth to death: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi police have arrested the Peer, who was the main accused in the case of torturing the youth to death.

According to police, last month, a youngster identified as Waqas Ali, was brutally tortured to death by the Peer along with his other accomplices, whose murder case was registered in the Police Station Murree.

The City Police Officer DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana, summoned the concerned Police Officers to sought the progress of the case.

The SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal briefed the CPO that the accused Peer Azmat Shah was accused of allegedly torturing one of his followers named Waqas Ali to death along with his other co accused, upon his entering into the room of his female followers.

CPO appreciated SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar for arresting him adding that no one was above the law.

