Peerabad SHO attacked by a group of individuals

Female Station House Officer of Peerabad Police Station Sharafat Khan on Friday was attacked by a group of individuals when the police party tried to enforce restrictions on Jumma prayer imposed by the provincial government to contain the spread of coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Female Station House Officer of Peerabad Police Station Sharafat Khan on Friday was attacked by a group of individuals when the police party tried to enforce restrictions on Jumma prayer imposed by the provincial government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The SHO along with a police contingent reached the area on receiving information about the Friday prayers congregation. She asked the people present at the mosque to disperse and pray at home. However, a group of over 200 individuals attacked the police team. As a result, the SHO received minor injuries.

The attackers, according to the police, also included members of the Masjid Committee. The Peerabad Police have registered a case against the attackers.