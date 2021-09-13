UrduPoint.com

PEESI Staff Federation Call Off Sit-in

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:34 PM

PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) staff federation on Monday met the negotiating committee set up by Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider and announced to call off the proposed sit-in on September 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) staff federation on Monday met the negotiating committee set up by Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider and announced to call off the proposed sit-in on September 14.

The announcement was made by the patron of the PESSI staff federation, Javed Kazmi.

A committee was formed under the patronage of Vice Commissioner Muhammad Arshad to address the grievances of the federation and for the table talk.

The staff federation informed the Vice Commissioner of its demands in a meeting and committee assured that legitimate demands of the federation would be met in accordance with the legal requirements.

The Vice Commissioner said that on the directions of Commissioner Social Security SyedBilal Haider, every possible steps within the jurisdiction were being taken for the bettermentof employees of Punjab Social Security.

Related Topics

Punjab September

Recent Stories

DC directs to formulate new indicators for control ..

DC directs to formulate new indicators for controlling population growth

40 seconds ago
 Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues r ..

Shahla Raza to hold open court for public issues redressal

43 seconds ago
 UK's Medical Chiefs Give Green Light to COVID-19 f ..

UK's Medical Chiefs Give Green Light to COVID-19 for Minors Aged 12-15

45 seconds ago
 Govt working to improve agriculture: Syed Fakhar I ..

Govt working to improve agriculture: Syed Fakhar Imam

48 seconds ago
 Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan Should Be Free Of ..

Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan Should Be Free Of Conditions, Politics Included ..

6 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says 'Very Important' to Engage With Tali ..

UN Chief Says 'Very Important' to Engage With Taliban at Present Moment

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.