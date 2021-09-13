PEESI staff federation call off sit-in

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) staff federation on Monday met the negotiating committee set up by Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider and announced to call off the proposed sit-in on September 14.

The announcement was made by the patron of the PESSI staff federation, Javed Kazmi.

A committee was formed under the patronage of Vice Commissioner Muhammad Arshad to address the grievances of the federation and for the table talk.

The staff federation informed the Vice Commissioner of its demands in a meeting and committee assured that legitimate demands of the federation would be met in accordance with the legal requirements.

The Vice Commissioner said that on the directions of Commissioner Social Security SyedBilal Haider, every possible steps within the jurisdiction were being taken for the bettermentof employees of Punjab Social Security.