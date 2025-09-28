PEF Announces Job Vacancies
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has announced the recruitment of over 100 vacant positions across various departments, offering competitive salaries and career opportunities for eligible candidates.
According to PEF sources, the vacancies include 18 positions for Deputy Directors, each with a monthly salary of Rs. 196,250, and 26 positions for Assistant Directors with a salary of Rs. 131,250. Additionally, 40 seats have been allocated for Officers (Programs), offering a monthly salary of Rs. 93,750.
The recruitment also includes eight posts for Subject Specialists in English, Mathematics, Science, and urdu. Furthermore, vacancies have been announced for Network Support Engineers and Executive Assistants.
For support staff, 10 driver positions are available, each offering a salary of Rs. 57,500 per month.
Applicants must be between 33 and 40 years of age to be eligible. Complete details regarding educational qualifications, experience, and other conditions will be provided in the official advertisement, which will be published shortly.
The vacancies were officially announced on September 26, 2025, and the application submission process is now open. Interested candidates are advised to apply through the official website of the Punjab Education Foundation. The last date for application submission will be announced soon.
