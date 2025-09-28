Open Menu

PEF Announces Job Vacancies

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PEF announces job vacancies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) has announced the recruitment of over 100 vacant positions across various departments, offering competitive salaries and career opportunities for eligible candidates.

According to PEF sources, the vacancies include 18 positions for Deputy Directors, each with a monthly salary of Rs. 196,250, and 26 positions for Assistant Directors with a salary of Rs. 131,250. Additionally, 40 seats have been allocated for Officers (Programs), offering a monthly salary of Rs. 93,750.

The recruitment also includes eight posts for Subject Specialists in English, Mathematics, Science, and urdu. Furthermore, vacancies have been announced for Network Support Engineers and Executive Assistants.

For support staff, 10 driver positions are available, each offering a salary of Rs. 57,500 per month.

Applicants must be between 33 and 40 years of age to be eligible. Complete details regarding educational qualifications, experience, and other conditions will be provided in the official advertisement, which will be published shortly.

The vacancies were officially announced on September 26, 2025, and the application submission process is now open. Interested candidates are advised to apply through the official website of the Punjab Education Foundation. The last date for application submission will be announced soon.

Recent Stories

President offers condolences on passing of Salem I ..

President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi

37 minutes ago
 Museum of Future launches Master Class series with ..

Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

2 hours ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

3 hours ago
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

4 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

4 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

5 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

5 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan