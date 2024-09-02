PEF Arranges IT Training For 300 Students
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Three hundred students from 11 partner schools affiliated under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi successfully completed a 7-day hands-on training course in Social Media Marketing, Canva, ChatGPT, and Entrepreneurship.
PEF, in collaboration with the Arfa Karim Education Foundation, organized a prestigious event to honor the PEF students who completed these IT courses. During the event, certificates were distributed among the students who completed the course. The students also presented 12 models related to their courses, and prizes were awarded to those who presented the best models.
Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, Shahid Farid, stated that this event, held at Arfa Karim Technology Park, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and their outstanding performance in these essential fields.
He emphasized the importance of acquiring digital skills and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth to help them become economically independent.
MD PEF Shahid Farid also praised the Chairman of Arfa Karim Foundation, Col (Retd.) Amjad Abdul Karim Randhawa, Vice Chairperson Samina Randhawa, CEO Tabinda islam, and the entire Arfa Karim Foundation team for equipping students from PEF's partner schools with practical knowledge and skills. He further added that this initiative would continue in the future, and all students studying in PEF schools would be provided with expertise in IT courses alongside traditional education through the partnership with Arfa Karim Foundation.
