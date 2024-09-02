Open Menu

PEF Arranges IT Training For 300 Students

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 09:31 PM

PEF arranges IT training for 300 students

Three hundred students from 11 partner schools affiliated under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi successfully completed a 7-day hands-on training course in Social Media Marketing, Canva, ChatGPT, and Entrepreneurship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Three hundred students from 11 partner schools affiliated under the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi successfully completed a 7-day hands-on training course in Social Media Marketing, Canva, ChatGPT, and Entrepreneurship.

PEF, in collaboration with the Arfa Karim Education Foundation, organized a prestigious event to honor the PEF students who completed these IT courses. During the event, certificates were distributed among the students who completed the course. The students also presented 12 models related to their courses, and prizes were awarded to those who presented the best models.

Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, Shahid Farid, stated that this event, held at Arfa Karim Technology Park, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students and their outstanding performance in these essential fields.

He emphasized the importance of acquiring digital skills and promoting entrepreneurship among the youth to help them become economically independent.

MD PEF Shahid Farid also praised the Chairman of Arfa Karim Foundation, Col (Retd.) Amjad Abdul Karim Randhawa, Vice Chairperson Samina Randhawa, CEO Tabinda islam, and the entire Arfa Karim Foundation team for equipping students from PEF's partner schools with practical knowledge and skills. He further added that this initiative would continue in the future, and all students studying in PEF schools would be provided with expertise in IT courses alongside traditional education through the partnership with Arfa Karim Foundation.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Technology Education Social Media Rawalpindi Event All From Best Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in po ..

Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody

11 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out significant operation against el ..

LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves

16 minutes ago
 Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project

16 minutes ago
 Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production st ..

Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics

16 minutes ago
 PPMC reviews LESCO performance

PPMC reviews LESCO performance

16 minutes ago
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-l ..

Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead

56 minutes ago
 Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in l ..

Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..

26 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card progr ..

Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof

24 minutes ago
 LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

24 minutes ago
 Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Se ..

Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan