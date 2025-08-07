PEF bars male teachers for girl students of grade 8 and above

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) on Thursday announced stringent directives aimed at enhancing security in degree colleges and ensuring female students from the 8th grade upwards are taught exclusively by women teachers.

The orders were issued by Director Zulfikar Hussain directing both college administrations and school owners across the province.

The colleges have been instructed to immediately review security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras at entry and exit points, maintain detailed attendance records, deploy security guards and establish checkpoints.

The colleges have also been urged to mount emergency exit signs in the institutions, enhance fire safety protocols and intensify monitoring to prevent illegal activities.

Moreover, the PEF has urged to report any instances of male teachers teaching their daughters by contacting the designated number of PEF, with strict action promised against non-compliant school owners.