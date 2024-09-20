PEF Budget Approved
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The 89th meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab education Foundation (PEF) was held at the PEF head office, chaired by PEF Chairman Malik Shoaib Awan.
Attendees included Chief Minister Task Force member Muzammil Mahmood, Secretary Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Syed Haider Iqbal, Education Expert Asma Waziri, Director STEM from the University of Education Dr. Intizar Hussain Butt, Assistant Chief from Planning and Development Department Dr. Saima Malik, and Deputy Secretary Technical from the Social Welfare Department Iftikhar Saleem Bhatti. Additionally, Mir Raza (Additional Secretary of Finance) from the Finance Department and Dr. Basit Khan (Technocrat) attended the meeting online. Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, Shahid Farid, presented the agenda items for approval.
The PEF Board approved the final budget for the F.Y 2024-25, allocating over Rs25 billion for payments to PEF-affiliated partner schools. Over Rs1.5 billion has been allocated for the provision of free textbooks during the current financial year.
The board also approved limiting PEF’s administrative expenses to 4% of the total budget. Additionally, Rs15 million was approved for sports and extra co-curricular activities, Rs30 million for digital monitoring, and Rs20 million for the Pilot Meal Program.
The board also approved that two PEF employees would be selected annually through a ballot to perform Hajj. The board approved increases in the allowances for grade 4 employees, including meal and overtime allowances, and also approved the annual increment for PEF employees.
In his address, Chairman PEF Malik Shoaib Awan commended the hard work and dedication of the entire PEF team. He added that the launch of the Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP) within a short span of three months is a testament to the PEF team’s efforts. He added that special lectures will be organized for students in partner schools on ethics and essential life principles.
