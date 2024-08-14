Open Menu

PEF Celebrates 77th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PEF celebrates 77th independence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) held a grand ceremony at its Head Office in Lahore to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Managing Director Shahid Farid,Deputy Managing Directors,Directors,Additional Directors,Deputy Directors and other PEF officers.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the unfurling of the national flag by Managing Director(MD),Shahid Farid.The participants congratulated all PEF partners, teachers, students, and their parents on Independence Day 2024.

The highlight of the ceremony was the cutting of the Independence Cake by MD PEF Shahid Farid, accompanied by the participants. The flag of Pakistan was also tied with balloons and flown in the air,symbolizing freedom and joy. Prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country and its people.

In his address,MD PEF,Shahid Farid expressed his gratitude for the blessing of Pakistan's independence, achieved through countless sacrifices. He emphasized the importance of being proud to be Pakistani and working together for the nation's progress.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Progress Independence Event All Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

9 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

9 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

9 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

9 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

9 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

9 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan