PEF celebrates 77th independence day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) held a grand ceremony at its Head Office in Lahore to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event was attended by Managing Director Shahid Farid,Deputy Managing Directors,Directors,Additional Directors,Deputy Directors and other PEF officers.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the unfurling of the national flag by Managing Director(MD),Shahid Farid.The participants congratulated all PEF partners, teachers, students, and their parents on Independence Day 2024.

The highlight of the ceremony was the cutting of the Independence Cake by MD PEF Shahid Farid, accompanied by the participants. The flag of Pakistan was also tied with balloons and flown in the air,symbolizing freedom and joy. Prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country and its people.

In his address,MD PEF,Shahid Farid expressed his gratitude for the blessing of Pakistan's independence, achieved through countless sacrifices. He emphasized the importance of being proud to be Pakistani and working together for the nation's progress.