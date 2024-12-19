PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Chairman Malik Shabbir Awan Thursday praised the role of private educational institutions in promoting education, alongside the government schools and colleges.

Speaking at a ceremony, organised by The Kindergarten private school here, he said the Punjab government, in collaboration with private educational institutions, was taking steps to promote education across the province.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had arranged scholarships for boys and girls to increase literacy rate and promote quality education in the province.

Prizes were also distributed among students who performed well in various fields, while the special guest, Malik Shabbir Awan and Dr. Abubakar were awarded special shields.

A large number of parents were also present.