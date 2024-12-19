Open Menu

PEF Chief Praises Private Schools For Enhancing Literacy Rate

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

PEF chief praises private schools for enhancing literacy rate

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Chairman Malik Shabbir Awan Thursday praised the role of private educational institutions in promoting education, alongside the government schools and colleges.

Speaking at a ceremony, organised by The Kindergarten private school here, he said the Punjab government, in collaboration with private educational institutions, was taking steps to promote education across the province.

He said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had arranged scholarships for boys and girls to increase literacy rate and promote quality education in the province.

Prizes were also distributed among students who performed well in various fields, while the special guest, Malik Shabbir Awan and Dr. Abubakar were awarded special shields.

A large number of parents were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Government Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

47 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

1 hour ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

1 hour ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan