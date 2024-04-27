Open Menu

PEF Confirms Timely Payments To Partners Up To February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) The Punjab education Foundation (PEF) affirmed that all payments to PEF partners have been promptly disbursed up to February 2024.

In a media statement, the PEF spokesperson categorically denied the validity of reports claiming that PEF partners have not received payment for three months.

The spokesperson elaborated that the processing of payment files has been successfully concluded, with disbursements for March and April 2024 scheduled for the upcoming week. Furthermore, the approval of funds by the Punjab government is in its final stages, ensuring timely financial support for partner institutions.

Highlighting recent initiatives, the spokesperson revealed that PEF has augmented payments to partner schools by an additional Rs 100 per month, achieved by streamlining administrative expenses. Consequently, payments for February 2024 have been issued in accordance with the revised rates.

Emphasizing the PEF's commitment to transparency and accountability, the spokesperson reassured stakeholders that the administration remains vigilant regarding partner schools and teachers. Any reports suggesting non-payment are baseless and unsubstantiated, the spokesperson added.

