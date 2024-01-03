PEF disburses Rs 2.6bn to 7,000 partners

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) successfully disbursed payments amounting to approximately Rs 2.6 billion to over 7,000 partners affiliated with various educational projects.

A spokesperson told the media here on Wednesday that these projects include the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program.

The payments, covering the month of November 2023, have been directed towards PEF partners, encompassing all arrears from May to October 2023 related to new admissions.

Additionally, outstanding amounts for class 10 students from June to October 2023 have also been paid to the PEF partners.

The spokesperson mentioned that cheques corresponding to the approved amounts have been duly signed and deposited in the bank. Payments have commenced and are now being processed directly into the accounts of PEF partners. The spokesperson emphasised the organisation's commitment to timely disbursement of funds and highlighted ongoing efforts to address pending dues. Steps are actively being taken to clear the dues for December 2023, he added.