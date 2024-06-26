PEF distributes Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released a total of Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools affiliated with its various educational projects, including the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program

According to a spokesperson for the PEF, all payments up to June 30, 2024, have been paid to the PEF partner schools.

He emphasized that all PEF partners have been instructed to immediately disburse salaries to teachers and staff members working in their respective schools.

The payments were made directly into the bank accounts of PEF partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient transfer of funds. This significant disbursement demonstrates the PEF's commitment to supporting its partner schools and ensuring the smooth operation of educational programs.