PEF Distributes Rs 1.66 Billion To Over 7,000 Partner Schools
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 09:40 PM
The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released a total of Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools affiliated with its various educational projects, including the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released a total of Rs 1.66 billion to over 7,000 partner schools affiliated with its various educational projects, including the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program.
According to a spokesperson for the PEF, all payments up to June 30, 2024, have been paid to the PEF partner schools.
He emphasized that all PEF partners have been instructed to immediately disburse salaries to teachers and staff members working in their respective schools.
The payments were made directly into the bank accounts of PEF partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient transfer of funds. This significant disbursement demonstrates the PEF's commitment to supporting its partner schools and ensuring the smooth operation of educational programs.
Recent Stories
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting
Harms of world drug problem mounting amid spike in drug use, markets: UN warns
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change
Two dacoits killed in encounter
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police
Very hot, humid weather recorded in city
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram
'The people have spoken': Kenya's Ruto pulls finance bill after protest deaths
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO Chief chairs high-level meeting1 minute ago
-
Six drug dealers, liquor suppliers held5 minutes ago
-
Dr Rubaba stresses need to address negative impacts of climate change18 seconds ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter5 minutes ago
-
1.5 kilograms of hashish catches by Hassanabdal police5 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown on unsafe food in Chiniot5 minutes ago
-
Peace awareness program held in Nowshera Virkan market during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
CM reviews pilot project of Lahore Development Model10 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns Defence car accident trial till July 510 minutes ago
-
NCSW to host conference on Gender Climate Action in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
ARPA demands bailout package for Railways' pensioners2 minutes ago
-
Christian community welcomes minority’s rights resolution2 minutes ago