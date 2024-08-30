PEF Honours Matriculation Position Holders With Laptops, Certificates
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM
A prestigious ceremony was held to honour the top-performing students in the 2024 Matriculation Examinations from partner schools affiliated with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF)
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A prestigious ceremony was held to honour the top-performing students in the 2024 Matriculation Examinations from partner schools affiliated with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).
Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, presented laptops and certificates to position holders. He praised the PEF as an exemplary model of public-private partnership.
Rana Sikandar emphasised that the quality education provided by PEF is evident from the remarkable achievements of its students, who are securing top positions in various educational boards across Punjab. The minister congratulated the students, expressing confidence that their excellence and abilities would continue to shine and bring pride to Pakistan in the future.
The ceremony was attended by Secretary of school Education Khalid Nazir Watto, Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan, Member of the Chief Minister’s Task Force Muzamal Mehmood, Program Director (PMIU) Farooq Rasheed, Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation Shahid Farid, and other senior officials.
According to the details, Maria d/o Abdul Rehman secured first position in the DG Khan board with 1187 marks, while Maryam Bibi secured second position in the Sahiwal Board with 1116 marks. Additionally, Mohammad Umeer and Alina Asif Qureshi secured third positions in the DG Khan Board with 1185 marks each, and Samia Kiran achieved third position in the Sargodha Board with 1180 marks. Over 100,000 students from PEF-affiliated partner schools participated in the 2024 Matriculation Annual Examination, showcasing outstanding academic performance.
Recent Stories
LCCI, PSQCA step into partnership by signing MOU
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri
Russian strikes on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill four, including child
Germany deports first Afghans since Taliban govt took control
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora
PDWP approves three development scheme
UET Peshawar, LUMS ink MoU to foster joint research in energy
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting
Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin moves to launch e-stamping system1 minute ago
-
CPO orders arrest of acid attacker1 minute ago
-
PM meets Maulana Fazal ur Rehman to discuss political situation of country2 minutes ago
-
Sonia Ashir meets Minister Arora34 seconds ago
-
CM Bugti chairs Balochistan Disaster Management Commission meeting37 seconds ago
-
Despite continuous rainfall all major roads are clear: Mayor Karachi39 seconds ago
-
New US CG calls on Sindh CM7 minutes ago
-
CM approves Rs 500m to start IT certification by 3 varsities across Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DC Hub directs to remain alert to cope excessive water of dam7 minutes ago
-
CM leading a revolution to modernize entire health system in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb7 minutes ago
-
DC Loralai directs deptts to take precautionary measures to deal emergent situation during rains7 minutes ago
-
Thalian interchange developed in PTI's regime providing partial relief to commuters : Minister for ..11 seconds ago