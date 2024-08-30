PEF honours matriculation position holders with laptops, certificates

A prestigious ceremony was held to honour the top-performing students in the 2024 Matriculation Examinations from partner schools affiliated with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A prestigious ceremony was held to honour the top-performing students in the 2024 Matriculation Examinations from partner schools affiliated with the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF).

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, presented laptops and certificates to position holders. He praised the PEF as an exemplary model of public-private partnership.

Rana Sikandar emphasised that the quality education provided by PEF is evident from the remarkable achievements of its students, who are securing top positions in various educational boards across Punjab. The minister congratulated the students, expressing confidence that their excellence and abilities would continue to shine and bring pride to Pakistan in the future.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary of school Education Khalid Nazir Watto, Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Nosheen Adnan, Member of the Chief Minister’s Task Force Muzamal Mehmood, Program Director (PMIU) Farooq Rasheed, Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation Shahid Farid, and other senior officials.

According to the details, Maria d/o Abdul Rehman secured first position in the DG Khan board with 1187 marks, while Maryam Bibi secured second position in the Sahiwal Board with 1116 marks. Additionally, Mohammad Umeer and Alina Asif Qureshi secured third positions in the DG Khan Board with 1185 marks each, and Samia Kiran achieved third position in the Sargodha Board with 1180 marks. Over 100,000 students from PEF-affiliated partner schools participated in the 2024 Matriculation Annual Examination, showcasing outstanding academic performance.