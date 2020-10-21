UrduPoint.com
'PEF playing pivotal role in providing quality education'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Member board of Directors Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Sania Kamran stressed upon quality education across the province.

She stated this while talking to teachers during her visit to the PEF funded partner school.

She said the PEF was playing a pivotal role in providing quality education to the deserving students and children, adding that the PEF had also ensured the regular monitoring of funded partner schools.

