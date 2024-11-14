PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pakistan Young Innovative Minds Society (PYIMS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of IT based education

The MoU was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and President of PYIMS, Prof Dr. Fareeda Tahir. The agreement aims to encourage an innovative approach, promote IT-based quality education, and enhance problem-solving skills among PEF students. The pilot phase of this project will start in the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Under this agreement, middle, secondary, and higher secondary students from PEF-affiliated schools will be prepared for the Young Innovative Scientists Competition (YISC). PYIMS will also provide PEF’s master trainers and staff with awareness on modern educational concepts, through training and orientation sessions. Additionally, students will receive advanced STEM education.

Furthermore, as per the MoU, PEF-affiliated students will gain access, guidance, and training for international tournaments. PYIMS will also extend technical assistance to PEF's IT department to develop an Aptitude Test Software.

MD PEF, Shahid Farid, stating that it will provide PEF students with excellent educational opportunities to showcase their talents on both national and international platforms. He highlighted that Punjab Education Foundation is a leading organization in the educational sector under the Punjab government, providing free and quality education to nearly 03 million students in over 13,000 schools through its public-private partnership model.

He further added that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP) Phase-1 has successfully outsourced 5,863 schools, and PSRP Phase-2 has also been initiated.