PEF, PYIMS Sign MoU To Promote IT Based Education
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pakistan Young Innovative Minds Society (PYIMS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of IT based education
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pakistan Young Innovative Minds Society (PYIMS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of IT based education.
The MoU was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and President of PYIMS, Prof Dr. Fareeda Tahir. The agreement aims to encourage an innovative approach, promote IT-based quality education, and enhance problem-solving skills among PEF students. The pilot phase of this project will start in the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Under this agreement, middle, secondary, and higher secondary students from PEF-affiliated schools will be prepared for the Young Innovative Scientists Competition (YISC). PYIMS will also provide PEF’s master trainers and staff with awareness on modern educational concepts, through training and orientation sessions. Additionally, students will receive advanced STEM education.
Furthermore, as per the MoU, PEF-affiliated students will gain access, guidance, and training for international tournaments. PYIMS will also extend technical assistance to PEF's IT department to develop an Aptitude Test Software.
MD PEF, Shahid Farid, stating that it will provide PEF students with excellent educational opportunities to showcase their talents on both national and international platforms. He highlighted that Punjab Education Foundation is a leading organization in the educational sector under the Punjab government, providing free and quality education to nearly 03 million students in over 13,000 schools through its public-private partnership model.
He further added that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP) Phase-1 has successfully outsourced 5,863 schools, and PSRP Phase-2 has also been initiated.
Recent Stories
Feedback from stakeholders key to develop effective system:Chief Justice of Paki ..
CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur
Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18
Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi
Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro
All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Feedback from stakeholders key to develop effective system:Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya A ..49 seconds ago
-
CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur1 hour ago
-
CII chairman appeals for special rain prayer amid harsh weather conditions1 hour ago
-
Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi1 hour ago
-
Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide1 hour ago
-
Siddique sworn in as PPSC member1 hour ago
-
Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog1 hour ago
-
Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro1 hour ago
-
Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan must act against terror groups; not test Pakistani people's patience: FO spox2 hours ago
-
Foriegn investers’ delegation meets Ch. Shujaat, Shafay Hussain2 hours ago