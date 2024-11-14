Open Menu

PEF, PYIMS Sign MoU To Promote IT Based Education

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 08:54 PM

PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education

Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pakistan Young Innovative Minds Society (PYIMS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of IT based education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Pakistan Young Innovative Minds Society (PYIMS) Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of IT based education.

The MoU was signed by MD PEF Shahid Farid and President of PYIMS, Prof Dr. Fareeda Tahir. The agreement aims to encourage an innovative approach, promote IT-based quality education, and enhance problem-solving skills among PEF students. The pilot phase of this project will start in the districts of Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal. Under this agreement, middle, secondary, and higher secondary students from PEF-affiliated schools will be prepared for the Young Innovative Scientists Competition (YISC). PYIMS will also provide PEF’s master trainers and staff with awareness on modern educational concepts, through training and orientation sessions. Additionally, students will receive advanced STEM education.

Furthermore, as per the MoU, PEF-affiliated students will gain access, guidance, and training for international tournaments. PYIMS will also extend technical assistance to PEF's IT department to develop an Aptitude Test Software.

MD PEF, Shahid Farid, stating that it will provide PEF students with excellent educational opportunities to showcase their talents on both national and international platforms. He highlighted that Punjab Education Foundation is a leading organization in the educational sector under the Punjab government, providing free and quality education to nearly 03 million students in over 13,000 schools through its public-private partnership model.

He further added that, under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP) Phase-1 has successfully outsourced 5,863 schools, and PSRP Phase-2 has also been initiated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Young Kasur Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Chakwal Jhelum Nankana Sahib Attock From Agreement Million Punjab Education Foundation

Recent Stories

Feedback from stakeholders key to develop effectiv ..

Feedback from stakeholders key to develop effective system:Chief Justice of Paki ..

49 seconds ago
 CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences ..

CM KPK inaugurates School of Paramedical Sciences & Technology Park in Haripur

1 hour ago
 Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

Int’l Squash Championship from Nov 18

1 hour ago
 Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bu ..

Court dismisses acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

1 hour ago
 Red Crescent host workshop on climate change aware ..

Red Crescent host workshop on climate change awareness

1 hour ago
 'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White ..

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

1 hour ago
Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

Rescue 1122 saves boy who attempted suicide

1 hour ago
 Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

Siddique sworn in as PPSC member

1 hour ago
 Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, s ..

Motorways closed at various sections due to fog, smog

1 hour ago
 Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkee ..

Murder convict receives death sentence for shopkeeper's murder in Hazro

1 hour ago
 All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussio ..

All Blacks fly-half Barrett returns from concussion against France

1 hour ago
 Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, you ..

Country’s unemployment rate stands at 6.3pc, youth most affected; NA body told

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan