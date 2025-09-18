Open Menu

PEF To Launch Surprise Inspections Of PSRP-1 Schools

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2025 | 06:01 PM

The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) announced to start a monitoring drive of Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP)-1 schools on regular basis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) announced to start a monitoring drive of Public Schools Reorganization Program (PSRP)-1 schools on regular basis.

This initiative led by PEF management, targets schools that were not inspected

before the holidays.

According to Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development (NCHD)

Umar Daraz Jhawari, the monitoring would be conducted in collaboration with the National

Commission for Human Development (NCHD).

He said the inspections would focus on evaluating infrastructure, student facilities, and verifying student enrollment data within the School Information System (SIS).

The PEF has issued a list of specific requirements for school licensees to ensure they are prepared for the visits.

‘Licensees must ensure they have all necessary records and facilities available while key records include an updated SIS booklet, as the licensee would be held responsible if student verification could not be completed without it.

Schools must also have attendance registers for students and teachers, admission/withdrawal registers, and students' previous school leaving certificates’, he said.

Umar Daraz Jhawari said copies of admission forms, B-forms, and parents' ID cards should be readily available and properly organized while complete record files for teachers, including their educational qualifications and credentials, must also be on hand.

For administrative purposes, schools must have an account register, cash book, stock register, and a register for receiving and dispatching mail,he added.

