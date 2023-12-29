PEF, VU sign MoU to extend cooperation

A significant milestone was achieved in the realm of education as the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and the Virtual University of Pakistan joined hands through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) A significant milestone was achieved in the realm of education as the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and the Virtual University of Pakistan joined hands through signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), here on Friday.

The MOU was signed by Shahid Farid, Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation and Prof. Dr. Arshad Bhatti, Rector of Virtual University. Deputy Managing Director (Operation) Samina Nawaz, Director Research and Coordination Dr. Nauman Jamil Khan, Dean of Virtual University Dr. Mohsin Javed, and other officers participated in the signing ceremony.

The primary objective of this MOU is to extend IT courses to secondary-level students enrolled in PEF schools. Under the guidance of Virtual University, students affiliated with PEF will receive specialized training in digital literacy, freelancing, and social media marketing. This initiative aims to equip students with the skills needed to excel in the digital age, empowering them to explore opportunities for online earning.

Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation, Shahid Farid, expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by Virtual University in the field of education. He emphasized the importance of IT education and social media management in today's era and highlighted the significance of the public-private partnership model in bringing education to underprivileged children.

Farid elaborated on the commitment of Punjab Education Foundation to provide quality education, stating that PEF currently serves over 2.6 million children. The PEF facilitates online training for its teachers through master trainers, with approximately 77 thousand teachers benefiting from these online training programs, the MD PEF said. Additionally, the MOU opens up avenues for Master Trainers of PEF to record online training lectures on the Virtual University platform.