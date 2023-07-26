PeH appeals masses to participate in 5th August protest

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu (PeH) and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that India's exploitative actions of August 5, 2019, in the occupied state were the worst attack on the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu (PeH) and Kashmir Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said that India's exploitative actions of August 5, 2019, in the occupied state were the worst attack on the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he appealed to the masses to participate in anti-India protests across the state on August 5, saying that on August 5, 2019, India attacked the people of the state by unilaterally abrogating Articles 370 and 35A.

"All the basic human, social, political and religious rights of the Kashmiri people were taken away by military force after 5th August 2019", he added.

Vice Chairman Usman Ali Hashim said that it has been 4 years since the Indian brutal actions, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir have not recognized Indian military rule even for a moment.

"Kashmiri people are fighting unprecedentedly for their freedom and right to self-determination", he reiterated.

He said, "Each and every citizen should raise their voices against Indian colonial tactics." Pasban-e-Hurriyat appealed to the people living all over the world and particularly to people of the capital of the base camp to raise the black flag and protest in front of the United Nations observers on August 5 and demand the right of self-determination for the political future of the state.

The protest is scheduled on 5th August 2023 at 9 am near Gharipan Chowk.

"August 5, 2023, should be observed as a day of protest against Indian imperialism across the state, the United Nations will be called to annul Indian actions", they stated.