Pehalgam attack: Unmasking conspiracy against Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Pehalgam attack has been widely believed to be archasteted by the RSS-backed Hinduvata Modi regime in a bid to divert global attention from human rights abuses and state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The baseless accusations leveled by India against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident have drawn widespread criticism from security, civil society and diplomatic experts, who claimed the attack was a "false flag operation" orchestrated by the fascist Modi regime to cover internal security lapses, separatist movements and deflect global attention from systematic state terrorism IIOJK where occupational forces unleashed terror especially after revoking its special status on August 5, 2019.

Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar told APP that India's baseless accusations lack both investigation and legal justification, terming Modi Govt stance on Pehalgam as illogical and beyond understanding.

He said that no responsible state imposed blames against others countries unless completion of its investigation and have irrevocable proof.

However, the Indian government and media have once again resorted to blaming Pakistan without presenting any credible evidence and completion of probe which was highly condemnable,” Dr. Ejaz Khan said, questioning the timing of the accusations, which coincided with the visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to India.

He challenged the Indian false flag narrative by raising key security questions, including the absence of evidence regarding casualties and perpetrators.

“If it was truly a terror attack, where are the bodies of the alleged terrorists? Where is the proof—weaponry, communication logs, video footage?” he asked.

He pointed out that only a single, suspicious image has circulated in Indian media, showing a woman beside a man lying on the ground with no visible injuries or destruction.

Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, Vice Chairman, Jummu and Kashmir Peoples League said that Pehalgam incident was looks more like staged theater drama to defame Pakistan,”, noting how social media accounts linked to India's intelligence agency, RAW, began blaming Pakistan in real time—suggesting premeditation and termed Pahalgam attack was a deeprooted conspercy against Pakistan.

He claimed India's RAW has most likely planned the attack to diver global attention from state terrorism in IIOJ&K that was virtually turned into big jail of modern era.

The gruesome violation of human rights including forced disappearance of over 8,000 innocent Kashmiris, 8,652 unmarked mass graves, imposition of longest curfew on some 10 million unarmed, extra judicial killings and human rights abuses especially against women and children have exposed India’s ugly secular face.

The Kashmiri leader while referring to the September 2021’s Pakistani dossier said about 8,652 unmarked graves were identified in 89 villages of six districts in the held valley while bodies of 37 Kashmiris burnt alive by Indian forces were beyond recognition.

Since 1989, he claimed over 96,000 cases of extra judicial killings, around 162,000 cases of arbitrary arrests and torture, over 25,000 pellet guns injuries, 11,250 women raped, 23,000 women widowed and over 108,000 children orphaned by the Indian army.

He said an excessive use of snipers and cluster ammunitions by India to target innocent Kashmiris along the Line of Control (LoC), use of children and women as human shields by Indian army during encounters and making them sleep at military camps forcing them to dig out minefields and tying youth on military jeeps testified Modi government’s direct involvement in war crimes and genocide of Kashmiris.

Brigadier (Retd.) Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order for the erstwhile FATA region, echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that Pahalgam located nearly 400 kilometers from the Line of Control, is one of the most heavily guarded areas in IIOJK, which is patrolled by over 800,000 Indian security personnel.

"In such a tight security grid—where there’s practically one soldier for every five civilians—how could such a bold attack occur in broad daylight by killing 26 tourists?” he questioned.

Brigadier Mahmood also highlighted a pattern of similar terrorists incidents orchasteted by RAW during politically sensitive moments or international visits of VIPs.

Dr. Professor ZA Hilali, former Chairman at Political Science Department said that India was involved in sponsoring terrorism not only in neighbouring countries but also in it's own provinces to malign Pakistan.

He said that the arrest of serving Indian Nevy Commander Kulboshan Yadev showed India's direct involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

“These attacks always seem to happen when India wants to shift focus or build a narrative against Pakistan whether it was the Samjhauta Express attack in 2007, Mumbai assualt in 2008, Pulwama shooting in 2019, or now Pahalgam gunattack in 2025,” he said.

He recalled that in several previous instances, Indian officials or investigations later contradicted the official narrative of New Delhi.

For example, a former CBI officer revealed that the 2008 Mumbai attacks were used by the Indian government to push anti-terror legislation. Likewise, the ex-Governor of IIOJK had publicly stated the Pulwama attack in 2019 was avoidable and mishandled.

Dr Hilali further criticized India's global campaign to malign Pakistan while ignoring its own involvement in international incidents, including operations targeting Sikh dissidents and butchering innocent Kashmiris at IIOJK.

“In an age of digital transformation, such staged RAW sponsored terrorism events to mask domestic failures and war crimes at IIOJ&K will not go unnoticed,” Dr. Prifessor Hilali maintained. “The international community must demand real answers—not politically motivated rhetoric from India,” he reiterated.

The experts said that India must learn of shooting down of two aircrafts and capturing of its pilot during successful operation of Pakistan Air Force in 2019 and warned of not making any mistake of adventure.

They also supported Federal Govt measures that passed a strong message to India that no compromise would be made on the sovereignty and security of Pakistan.

The experts praised the Pakistani Govt offer for a probe of the Pehalgam incident. They expressed the hope that Indian Govt would positively reciprocate to the Pakistan's offer and allow Pakistani investigators for a credible probe of the Pehalgam incident.

APP/fam/1333