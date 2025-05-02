PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Carried a long history of conducting false flag operations against its own people, India's evil designs were further exposed after orchestrating a similar attack at Pehalgam last month to divert global attention from human rights' abuses and state sponsored terrorism at Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir( IIOJK) where people were deprived of all rights.

Following these coward acts of terrorism, India started baseless accusations and created war hysteria against Pakistan to sabotage indigenous freedom movement at IIOJ&K besides achieving its ulterior motives.

"India has a long history of planning and executing false flags operations at IIOJ&K and other parts of its territory on important occasions to achieve its ulterior political and economic motives besides linking the legitimate freedom movement of Kashmiris with terrorism but has failed completely," said Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, international Relations Department at University of Peshawar while talking to APP.

Besides the false flag operation at Pehalgam in which 26 tourists were brutally killed on a broad day light on Aprill 22 last, India has conducted similar operations like Ganga hijacking case 1971, attack on Indian Parliament in 2001, Pathankot airbase's assault in 2016, Ori attack in 2016 and Palwama's assault in 2019 designed to divert attention of international community from independence movement in its different states including IIOJK where the occupied forces unleashed terror especially against women and children besides killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters to deprive them of freedom.

While referring to the recently leaked secret document posted on Telegram, revealing RAW's role in planning and execution of the Pahalgam false flag operation, Dr Ejaz said it was a serious crime that tarnished the global image of India.

He said the leaked document has disclosed that an anti-Pakistan narrative should be spread in the media 36 hours after the Pehalgam attack, and its blame should be placed on the ISI and Pakistan.

According to the leaked document, the narrative of the Pehalgam incident should depict an attack on the Indian state and non-Muslims, and that media assets should be mobilized 36 to 48 hours before the incident at the attack location.

Within two to four hours of the assualt, witness statements would be recorded using an AI system, and anti-ISI trends to be spread uncontrollably on digital platforms, the leaked document further disclosed.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that as per leaked document one directive was regarding instruction to Indian media outlets to blame Pakistan and the ISI 36 hours after the attack—a timeline that was reportedly botched when the media prematurely aired accusations, derailing the carefully planned narrative of RAW.

Dr Ejaz Khan said that the leaked document exposed ugly face of India of planning and executing false flags operations against it's own citizens and negatively portraying the image of Pakistan.

Brigadier Retd Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order while reacting to these serious revelations, have called the Pahalgam attack a premeditated and India state-approved false flag operation in a bid to malign Pakistan.

He reiterated that the leaked document have clearly exposed the India’s deep-rooted conspiracy against Kashmiris, and Pakistan.

The important leak has further confirmed that the Pahalgam assualt, like previous attacks, has been orchestrated by the RAW at a time when the US Vice President was on tour of India.

He maintained that the fascist Modi government has consistently relied on such negative strategies in a bid to stoke nationalism, achieve political objectives ahead of elections and suppress dissent voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir.

Brigadier Retd Mahmood Shah, former Secretary Law and Order of erstwhile Fata Fata claimed that the Hinduvata Modi regime has architectured the Pehalgam incident in haste as US Vice President was on India's tour and later created war hysteria to satisfy his voters after his false flag operation was badly exposed.

He said that Modi Govt was badly trapped in it's own created conspiracy and today was being mocked even in India after Telegram leaked documents disclosures.

Before these leaked documents, he said that Director General ISPR have presented an irrevocable evidence of India's role in backing terrorism in Pakistan.

He said the arrest of India's trained terrorist at Jehlum while planting a bomb at General Bus stand handled by an Indian army personnel has showed RSS backed Hindutva regime's direct involvement in fanning terrorism in Pakistan.

The experts said these irrevocable proofs showed that Pehalgam false flag operation conducted after the approval of Modi Govt was designed to divert international community attention from India's state terrorism at IIOJ&K.

The experts called for a neutral investigation of Pehalgam incident as offered by Pakistan and making India accountable for the false flag operation at Pehalgam.

They said it was the responsibility of the UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir and give right of self-determination to Kashmiris for solution of this longstanding dispute imperative for lasting peace and stability of the entire region.