Pehchan Pakistan Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Pehchan Pakistan prize distribution ceremony, a flagship event celebrating creativity, heritage, and inclusivity, held on Thursday as it was pioneering and inclusive platform for students aged 3 to 23.

The ceremony was hosted by Meera’n Malik, President of Community Development Council (CDC), and Murad Ali, Secretary of the National Book Foundation, said a press release.

Renowned poet and author Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside representatives from the Ministry of Federal Education.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javeid emphasized the importance of fostering a love for books and heritage among the youth, calling it the cornerstone of building a progressive and harmonious society.

"Programs like Pehchan Pakistan instill a sense of belonging and identity in our students, which is vital for their personal growth and the nation’s future," he said.

The event recognized the exceptional talents of students from diverse backgrounds, including those with special needs, celebrating their artistic expressions and creative endeavors in both English and urdu.

The ceremony was a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Federal education, the National Book Foundation, and CDC, who have worked tirelessly to nurture creativity, inclusivity, and national integrity through the Pehchan Pakistan project.

