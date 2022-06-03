UrduPoint.com

PEIRA Announces Summer Vacations From June 10 Till July 31 In ICT Private Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has announced summer vacations in public sector schools of Islamabad Capital Territory from June 10 till July 31, 2022.

According to notification issued by PEIRA here Friday, all private educational institutions will open on August 01, 2022. However, PEIRA has also directed the private educational institutions to complete the next academic session till March 31, 2023.

While, Federal Directorate of education (FDE) has already announced summer vacations for all public sector educational institutions of federal capital starting from June 06 till August 3, 2022 (for students only).

In a notification, the FDE directed to All Heads of Institutions (HoIs) Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) Urban and Rural Areas, Islamabad that schools/colleges will reopen on 01-08-2022 for the next academic session 2022-23 that shall be concluded on 31-3-2023.

The summer vacations shall be fully utilized to manage the following activities in all educational institutions in amicable manner. The activities included admissions according to already issued schedule. The physical verification of stock /stock checking, repair and maintenance of furniture /building/playgrounds.

To complete the said tasks, heads of Institutions (HoIs) shall engage necessary number of staff to manage all these activities when and where required, it added.

Moreover all heads and administrative staff shall follow the official timings already issued from this office. Classes for Undergraduate classes (BS and ADP) shall continue as per academic schedule/semester Calendar.

However, area Education Officers shall ensure the implementation of aforementioned directions and update the status of completion of said tasks to this office on the link which will be provided in due course of time.

