UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEIRA Asks Private Schools To Commence New Session From August 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

PEIRA asks private schools to commence new session from August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), on Tuesday has asked the private sector schools and colleges of federal capital to commence the new academic session 2021/22 from 1st week of August, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the PEIRA, a regulatory body of Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the private sector educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), are asked to conduct annual exams up to class eight from mid of May to mid of June, 2021, in line with the decision made by the federal government.

The private schools have also been instructed to announce their result in the last week of June 2021, it added.

However, the whole month of July 2021 will be observed as summer vacations, the notification available with APP mentioned.

It further said the schedule is subject to review of health report in the context of COVID-19 cases/decision of federal government. Whereas, Islamic, Gazette/National Holidays shall be observed as per moon sighting/notification by the federal government.

It also said private schools and colleges were at the liberty to make slight adjustments owing to any unforseen circumstances under intimation to this authority. In addition to this, observance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guidelines (earlier issued) including Social Distancing and Wearing Masks is mandatory.

PEIRA advised all private educational institutions to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Holidays May June July August All From Government Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

3 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

4 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

40 minutes ago

111,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

40 minutes ago

ADU forges strategic partnership with Advanced Cur ..

55 minutes ago

ACE recovers Rs 3.6m from defaulters

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.