PEIRA asks private schools to commence new session from August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), on Tuesday has asked the private sector schools and colleges of federal capital to commence the new academic session 2021/22 from 1st week of August, 2021.

According to a notification issued by the PEIRA, a regulatory body of Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the private sector educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), are asked to conduct annual exams up to class eight from mid of May to mid of June, 2021, in line with the decision made by the federal government.

The private schools have also been instructed to announce their result in the last week of June 2021, it added.

However, the whole month of July 2021 will be observed as summer vacations, the notification available with APP mentioned.

It further said the schedule is subject to review of health report in the context of COVID-19 cases/decision of federal government. Whereas, Islamic, Gazette/National Holidays shall be observed as per moon sighting/notification by the federal government.

It also said private schools and colleges were at the liberty to make slight adjustments owing to any unforseen circumstances under intimation to this authority. In addition to this, observance of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and guidelines (earlier issued) including Social Distancing and Wearing Masks is mandatory.

PEIRA advised all private educational institutions to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit.