PEIRA Bans All Kind Of Non Campus Academic Activities From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training announced to ban all kind of non campus academic activities including Tests/mid terms etc with effect from March 29.

It also reiterated that all Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) shall remain closed upto Aril 11 owing to spike in COVID-19 positive cases.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, it has been stated that the decision is taken following the guidelines of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The notification further said that since number of positive cases is increasing significantly due to non-compliance of SOPs, therefore all kind of non campus academic activities including Tests/mid terms etc (already announced) being currently conducted are banned (which were exempted earlier) with effect from March 29.

All Private Educational Institutions are advised to ensure compliance in true letter and spirit, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

