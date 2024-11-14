PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool conferred Global Diplomatic Award 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) PEIRA Chairperson Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool was conferred the Global Diplomatic Award at the 6th Global Ambassador Awards Ceremony held here yesterday, recognizing her dedication to enhancing educational standards and governance in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and her influential services to national and international education policy.

The Diplomatic Insight Group, a public diplomacy organization, nominated and conferred this award for Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA) Dr. Batool’s significant contributions to advancing educational standards and regulatory governance in ICT's private educational institutions, as well as her influential work in international education policy and collaborations.

A statement issued by the Diplomatic Insight Group said that Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while several ambassadors of key countries and leading academics attended the ceremony to honor individuals making meaningful contributions to education and diplomacy.

Dr. Batool, a seasoned educational expert in higher education, including roles at the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), has been instrumental in strengthening quality assurance and institutional evaluation in Pakistan.

Internationally, she developed Key Performance Indicators for universities in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), represented Pakistan on the Asia-Pacific Quality Network (APQN) Board, and authored impactful publications such as the "Quality Assurance Manual for Higher Education."

Since assuming the role of Chairperson of PEIRA in October 2019, Dr. Batool has introduced regulatory reforms for improved standards for private educational institutions in the Islamabad Capital Territory, enhancing the quality and inclusivity of education.

Her leadership in promoting international collaborations has benefited the broader global academic community, promoting excellence and inclusivity in education.

Dr. Batool's work is recognized globally to successfully enhance educational standards and governance, contributing to the development of a more robust educational framework in Pakistan and strengthening Pakistan's position in international education circles.

This award further highlights her commitment to educational excellence and recognizes her significant contributions to both national and international education sectors.