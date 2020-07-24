PEIRA clears backlog of 428 private school cases in eight months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has cleared the backlog of 428 cases of private educational institutions (PEIs), pending since 2016-17, in record eight months.

PIRRA Chairperson Ms Zia Batool, in a statement on Friday, said based on a new qualitative reporting system, all pending cases for renewal of registration of PEIs had been processed.

"This is for the first time that the PEIs have been provided with feedback on their shortcomings. As per revised methods, the shortcomings vis-à-vis quality standards are being shared with the PEIs concerned," she added.

Ms Zia Batool said keeping in view a large number of pending cases and in order to bring transparency in the registration process, PEIRA had also developed time-bound standard operating procedures (SOPs) for swift processing of the cases. "This has helped the PEIs in improving their quality standards and brought satisfaction over the role of the regulator." She said since November 2019 till date, a total of 470 PEIs had also been directed to address their deficiencies. "This is for the first time that the schools are encouraged to get registration and resultantly 186 PEIs have volunteered." She said a reliable and updated database of PEIs was being developed through conduct of surveys. It would help improve the registration network of PEIRA, so that minimum quality standards in private education provision could be ensured across the Islamabad Capital Territory. Through the surveys, the PEIs operating even in remote areas of capital would be geo-tagged.

"However, due to limitation of inspection teams, the monitoring and inspection of PEIs is prioritized in a phased manner. Accordingly, in the first phase, M&E visits for only fresh registration cases are being conducted and M&E visits for renewal cases will also be started soon. The M&E visits are an important activity which help the Authority in physical verification of quality standards.

"In addition to this, the Authority has also started working on its previously redundant functions. In acknowledgement of the role of a teacher in imparting education, PEIRA has developed a capacity building programme for the academic staff.

"This programme is primarily designed for the less-resourceful private educational institutions. According to data, around 80 percent of PEIs operating in ICT fall in the category of less resourceful/ low-fee private schools- LFPS. The private sector schooling has a major contribution in chasing SDGs and overall literacy goals.

Therefore, improving the capacity of private sector by equipping their academic staff with pedagogical and communication skills will help improving the classroom learning environment in ICT and setting example for other similar provincial bodies."With regards to the COVID-19 situation and closure of schools, she said PEIRA had issued SOPs for possible resumption of educational activities in the ICT.

"On opening of PEIs, compliance of these SOPs shall be binding on each institution, however, final decision for opening of PEIs will be made by the Federal Government, based on recommendations of NCOC and status of R- factor."