PEIRA clears backlog of 428 private schools cases in eight month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has cleared a backlog of 428 cases of private educational institutions- PEIs in record eight months that were pending since 2016-17.

According to PEIRA on Friday, till date, all pending cases for renewal of registration of PEIs have been processed, based on a new qualitative reporting system.

This is for the first time that PEIs have been provided with feedback on their shortcomings. As per revised methods, the shortcomings vis--vis quality standards are being shared with PEIs concerned, it added.

Keeping in view a large number of pending cases with the Authority and in order to bring transparency in registration process, PEIRA has also developed time-bound SOPs for swift processing of cases. This has helped PEIs in improving their quality standards and brought satisfaction over the role of the regulator.

The Chairperson, Ms Zia Batool has shared that from November 2019 till date, a total of 470 PEIs have also been directed to address their deficiencies.

This is for the first time that the schools are encouraged to get registration and resultantly 186 PEIs have volunteered.

Besides, a reliable and updated database of PEIs is being developed through conduct of surveys. It will help improving the registration network of PEIRA, so that minimum quality standards in private education provision can be ensured across ICT. Through these surveys, the PEIs operating even in remote areas of capital will be geo-tagged.

However, due to limitation of inspection teams, the monitoring and inspection of PEIs is prioritized in a phased manner.

Accordingly, in the first phase, M&E visits for only fresh registration cases are being conducted and M&E visits for renewal cases will also be started soon. The M&E visits are an important activity which help the Authority in physical verification of quality standards.

In addition to this, the Authority has also started working on its previously redundant functions. In acknowledgement of the role of a teacher in imparting education, PEIRA has developed a Capacity Building Program for the academic staff.

This program is primarily designed for the less-resourceful private educational institutions. According to data, around 80 percent of PEIs operating in ICT fall in the category of less resourceful/ low-fee private schools- LFPS. The private sector schooling has a major contribution in chasing SDGs and overall literacy goals.

Therefore, improving the capacity of private sector by equipping their academic staff with pedagogical and communication skills will help improving the classroom learning environment in ICT and setting example for other similar provincial bodies.

With regards to the COVID-19 situation and closure of schools, PEIRA has issued SOPs for possible resumption of educational activities in ICT.

On opening of PEIs, compliance of these SOPs shall be binding on each institution, however, final decision for opening of PEIs will be made by the Federal Government, based on recommendations of NCOC and status of R- factor.