PEIRA Directs Schools To Ensure 20% Concession To Students In Monthly Fee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:48 PM

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed the private schools to ensure award of 20 percent concession in fee to students during closure of schools due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has directed the private schools to ensure award of 20 percent concession in fee to students during closure of schools due to COVID-19.

A letter to this effect has been issued on Tuesday by PEIRA, stating that the decision is taken in context of current COVID-19 situation and its socio-economic impact on the society at large.

According to the notification, the authority has extended its previous orders to the private schools of providing 20 percent fee concession to students. The letter further stated that decision has been taken in light of extension in suspension of educational activities by the Federal Government of providing concession in monthly fee till containment of the coronavirus.

Moreover, the earlier SOPs notified regarding prohibition of collection of advance fee shall not be applicable to final year students of O-Level and A-Level accordingly, the letter said. Further, the Private Educational Institutions may grant new admissions based on school Leaving Certificates, it added.

Therefore, PEIRA has directed all private schools operating in the Islamabad Capital Territory to ensure compliance without any failure. The contributions of private sector in provision of education and cooperation during the pandemic situation are highly appreciated, the letter concluded.

