PEIRA launches app to expand its network

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has launched an android-based mobile application in order to expand its registration network.

PEIRA, in a statement, on Monday said the application is now live on Google Play Store aimed at to facilitate the private educational institutions (PEIs) for e-filing of registration applications.

Through this app, connection with PEIRA will be just a click-away and will save PEIs from unnecessary visits to PEIRA's office.

The app can be downloaded at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mmt.peera.

This app will be synchronized with PEIRA's web application portal available at https://peira.gov.pk/registration/ that will also be activated in the meantime.