UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEIRA Launches App To Expand Its Network

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:10 PM

PEIRA launches app to expand its network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has launched an android-based mobile application in order to expand its registration network.

PEIRA, in a statement, on Monday said the application is now live on Google Play Store aimed at to facilitate the private educational institutions (PEIs) for e-filing of registration applications.

Through this app, connection with PEIRA will be just a click-away and will save PEIs from unnecessary visits to PEIRA's office.

The app can be downloaded at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mmt.peera.

This app will be synchronized with PEIRA's web application portal available at https://peira.gov.pk/registration/ that will also be activated in the meantime.

Related Topics

Google Mobile From

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

1 hour ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.