PEIRA, NCHD Join Hands To Eradicate Illiteracy In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool and Director General of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Mr. Ali Asghar ON Wednesday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively extend the "Each One Teaches One" (EOTO) initiative to Islamabad's private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool and Director General of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), Mr. Ali Asghar ON Wednesday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaboratively extend the "Each One Teaches One" (EOTO) initiative to Islamabad's private educational institutions.

According to the detail of MoU, this initiative, in alignment with the Prime Minister's Roshan Pakistan – National Literacy Drive, under the Education Emergency is committed to eradicating illiteracy across Pakistan by engaging students and institutions under PEIRA’s purview.

Through this partnership, PEIRA will facilitate and coordinate with NCHD for the program’s implementation in registered private institutions, contributing to the national goal of achieving universal literacy.

This collaboration underscores both organizations' dedication to extending educational access and ensuring quality learning opportunities in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

