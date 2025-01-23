Open Menu

PEIRA Organises Training Session For Teachers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) In continuation of its commitment to enhancing educational quality, PEIRA organized a training session on Student Learning Outcomes (SLO)-based education for over 250 teachers from private schools across Islamabad.

The training, in collaboration with the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), focused on equipping teachers with essential skills in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics aligned with outcome-based learning.

Under the visionary leadership of Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Mr.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, PEIRA continues to lead efforts to raise teaching standards and improve learning outcomes across Islamabad's private educational institutions.

Addressing teachers’ community, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool emphasized, "Continuous professional development and quality teaching are integral to ensuring that our students in the Islamabad Capital Territory receive the best possible learning experience, fostering a brighter future for all." The same was endorsed by the Chairman, FBISE.

The session ended with the certificate distribution by Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool, Chairperson of PEIRA, and Dr. Ikram Ali Malik, Chairman of FBISE.

