PEIRA Set Up Vaccination Centre For Private Schools' Teachers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:39 PM

PEIRA set up vaccination centre for private schools' teachers

The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has set up a coronavirus vaccination centre here at Aims Education System H/8 Campus for the teaching staff of private sector schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has set up a coronavirus vaccination centre here at Aims education System H/8 Campus for the teaching staff of private sector schools.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurated the centre. Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram and PEIRA Chairperson Ms Zia Batool were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan said despite being a major populated country, the Covid pandemic was under control due to policies and efforts made by the government led by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Chairman and Federal Minister Asad Umar On the contrary, he said, neighbouring country India was facing dangerous situation with high number of corona cases.

He said around 0.4 million people were being vaccinated daily in Pakistan, and the whole population would be vaccinated till December.

He said on the direction of NCOC, PEIRA had started a campaign to vaccinate the teachers of private sector schools.

Wajiha Akram said the vaccination of teachers was being done on the directives of NCOC. Examinations schedule had also been announced, she added.

She urged the teachers to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible.

