Open Menu

PEIRA Starts Registration Of Tuition Academies In ICT

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 07:13 PM

PEIRA starts registration of Tuition Academies in ICT

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has achieved another significant milestone with the registration of “Tuition Academies” operating in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as part of its mandate under the Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has achieved another significant milestone with the registration of “Tuition Academies” operating in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as part of its mandate under the Act.

Under the PEIRA Act, the registration of tuition academies was also part of the regulatory mandate; however, the process was not devised since its establishment, said a press release on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) this critically important process has now been devised and started with the registration of the first two applicant Tuition Academies on October 29, 2024.

Tuition academies were working and imparting education without any regulatory oversight, therefore recognizing the importance of registration of these institutions, PEIRA has developed a unique set of criteria, taking into account their specific operational conditions, to formally bring them under the regulatory umbrella.

In a ceremony held today at PEIRA office, the first two academies—Paradigm academy (G-7) and Keats Academy (Ghouri Town)—were awarded their registration certificates by the Chairperson of PEIRA, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool.

These institutions were honored for their pioneering status as the first to fulfill the registration requirements, marking a new chapter in the regulation of private educational institutions in ICT.

PEIRA’s registration process includes an annual renewal requirement to ensure continuous adherence to the established standards.

This initiative is a critical step in expanding the authority's oversight, and PEIRA will continue its efforts to bring more academies into compliance with the regulatory framework.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education October

Recent Stories

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed ..

Participants of National Security Workshop briefed on Pakistan’s foreign polic ..

10 minutes ago
 City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, g ..

City Govt starts collecting In/Out tax in fruit, gur markets

10 minutes ago
 Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people ..

Banned UN agency says working to keep Gaza people 'alive'

11 minutes ago
 PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

PJF, affiliated units celebrate World Judo Day

10 minutes ago
 ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer ..

ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

14 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing inciden ..

Five killed, two injured in Panjgur firing incident

2 minutes ago
Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides wor ..

Five arrested in factory raid, fake pesticides worth Rs 10m seized

2 minutes ago
 PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement trainin ..

PPRA, NUST join hands to boost procurement training in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 590 power pilferers in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts

Governor Kundi for promotion of merged districts

12 minutes ago
 BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Yo ..

BZU students plant 1000 saplings under PM Green Youth Movement

2 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (M ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan