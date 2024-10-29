PEIRA Starts Registration Of Tuition Academies In ICT
Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has achieved another significant milestone with the registration of “Tuition Academies” operating in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) as part of its mandate under the Act
Under the PEIRA Act, the registration of tuition academies was also part of the regulatory mandate; however, the process was not devised since its establishment, said a press release on Tuesday.
Under the leadership of the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MOFE&PT) this critically important process has now been devised and started with the registration of the first two applicant Tuition Academies on October 29, 2024.
Tuition academies were working and imparting education without any regulatory oversight, therefore recognizing the importance of registration of these institutions, PEIRA has developed a unique set of criteria, taking into account their specific operational conditions, to formally bring them under the regulatory umbrella.
In a ceremony held today at PEIRA office, the first two academies—Paradigm academy (G-7) and Keats Academy (Ghouri Town)—were awarded their registration certificates by the Chairperson of PEIRA, Dr. Sayeda Zia Batool.
These institutions were honored for their pioneering status as the first to fulfill the registration requirements, marking a new chapter in the regulation of private educational institutions in ICT.
PEIRA’s registration process includes an annual renewal requirement to ensure continuous adherence to the established standards.
This initiative is a critical step in expanding the authority's oversight, and PEIRA will continue its efforts to bring more academies into compliance with the regulatory framework.
