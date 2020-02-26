PEIRA takes fee-free initiative to train 500 ICT teachers : Chairperson

Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has initiated an extensive six-month training programme for around 500 teachers of federal capital schools in order to improve their professional skills and capabilitie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has initiated an extensive six-month training programme for around 500 teachers of Federal capital schools in order to improve their professional skills and capabilities.

The fee-free initiative has been taken with an objective to facilitate those private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) that had meager resources and were charging low fees from students.

Chairperson PEIRA Zia Batool, while talking to APP on Wednesday, said the training will be provided in different phases, elaborating that each phase will focus on 25 teachers.

She informed that in first phase, 25 teachers had already been imparted training successfully. "Teachers are nation builders. The training is as mandatory for them as the education for the students" she remarked.

The present government has made the PEIRA fully functional, she said adding it would now work for the registration, and capacity building of the private schools, besides providing training to their teachers.

Zia Batool vowed to take additional measures to impart quality education while improving the standard of education at ICT schools in collaboration with private schools, through public-private partnership.

She said that currently around 20,000 teachers were providing education in ICT schools and their teaching abilities were directly affecting the students.

She underlined the need of specific measures to focus on capacity building of these teachers since their school had limited resources to take the initiative. Unfortunately, she said the small schools did not have enough capacity and resources to avail these facilities.

She said PEIRA had taken this responsibility and conducted workshops to achieve the goals.

She said that the number of teachers was higher in ICT rural areas schools than the urban ones and added a resource centre had been established for their training and capacity building.

She also assured to provide all out support to the schools of urban areas and the process of their registration would be made smooth and problem-free.

and added PEIRA would never compromise on the students rights.

She pointed out hundreds of schools were being run in the ICT without registration and said that measures were underway in consultation with all stakeholders to bring them in the mainstream.

She said these steps were being taken to enhance literacy rate besidesimproving private schools standard and facilities.