UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PEIRA To Bring Unregistered Schools In Mainstream: Zia Batool

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:48 PM

PEIRA to bring unregistered schools in mainstream: Zia Batool

Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool Friday said measures were underway in consultation with all stakeholders to bring all unregistered private schools in the mainstream while registering them with the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool Friday said measures were underway in consultation with all stakeholders to bring all unregistered private schools in the mainstream while registering them with the authority.

Talking to APP, she pointed out hundreds of schools being run in the ICT without registration, and vowed to streamline their registration process.

To ensure timely registration process, the schools management would be facilitated with new SOPs, she said adding that under the new SOPs, the private schools would not have to face any delay in registration process.

"We were taking steps to introduce "One Window Operation" so that the schools would be able to apply online for registration" she added.

PEIRA would work for the registration, and capacity building of the private schools, besides providing training to their teachers, she assured.

She also assured to redress specific issues of such private sector schools.

She said PEIRA, in collaboration with the private schools associations, they would strive for invigorating the educational system, besides ensuring the quality education at its schools.

She said multiple initiatives including online registration/renewal system, time-bound SoPs for inspection/registration, establishment of resource center, need-based scholarships for students of private schools, consultation with stakeholders for uplifting education standards of private sectors, were underway.

The public and private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be made role model for the entire country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

To set an example for the provinces and other states of the country, ICT schools needs to be established with the basic education system structure that could serve as a model to fulfill the prime minister's vision whereas the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) would make endeavors on war footings in this regard.

Chairperson PEIRA said private sector schools were playing vital role in providing education to the children and vowed to continue all out support to strengthen and resolve their issues.

It was basic responsibility of the PEIRA for capacity building and to regulate the private schools, she added. Unfortunately, PEIRA could not manage to fulfill its responsibility so far, Batool lamented.

She said these steps were being taken to enhance literacy rate besidesimproving private schools standard and facilities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Education All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

1 minute ago

Austrian OBB Suspends Railway Traffic With Slovaki ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Japan Reache ..

2 minutes ago

Voice-controlled elevator system put into use in B ..

2 minutes ago

International Cricket Council (ICC) to hold Dubai ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.