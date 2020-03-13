PEIRA to bring unregistered schools in mainstream: Zia Batool

Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool Friday said measures were underway in consultation with all stakeholders to bring all unregistered private schools in the mainstream while registering them with the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Zia Batool Friday said measures were underway in consultation with all stakeholders to bring all unregistered private schools in the mainstream while registering them with the authority.

Talking to APP, she pointed out hundreds of schools being run in the ICT without registration, and vowed to streamline their registration process.

To ensure timely registration process, the schools management would be facilitated with new SOPs, she said adding that under the new SOPs, the private schools would not have to face any delay in registration process.

"We were taking steps to introduce "One Window Operation" so that the schools would be able to apply online for registration" she added.

PEIRA would work for the registration, and capacity building of the private schools, besides providing training to their teachers, she assured.

She also assured to redress specific issues of such private sector schools.

She said PEIRA, in collaboration with the private schools associations, they would strive for invigorating the educational system, besides ensuring the quality education at its schools.

She said multiple initiatives including online registration/renewal system, time-bound SoPs for inspection/registration, establishment of resource center, need-based scholarships for students of private schools, consultation with stakeholders for uplifting education standards of private sectors, were underway.

The public and private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would be made role model for the entire country as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added.

To set an example for the provinces and other states of the country, ICT schools needs to be established with the basic education system structure that could serve as a model to fulfill the prime minister's vision whereas the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) would make endeavors on war footings in this regard.

Chairperson PEIRA said private sector schools were playing vital role in providing education to the children and vowed to continue all out support to strengthen and resolve their issues.

It was basic responsibility of the PEIRA for capacity building and to regulate the private schools, she added. Unfortunately, PEIRA could not manage to fulfill its responsibility so far, Batool lamented.

She said these steps were being taken to enhance literacy rate besidesimproving private schools standard and facilities.